Is Your ERP Ready for Digital Transformation? | @CloudExpo #DX #Cloud

Is Your ERP Ready for Digital Transformation? By Amy Eager Companies have always been concerned that traditional enterprise software is slow and complex to install, often disrupting critical and time-sensitive operations during roll-out. With the growing need to integrate new digital technologies into the enterprise to transform business processes, this concern has become even more pressing. A 2016 Panorama Consulting Solutions study revealed that enterprise resource planning (ERP) projects took an average of 21 months to install, with 57 percent of these projects experiencing timeline overruns. A span of almost two years can be a long time when dis... Jun. 21, 2017 06:15 PM EDT Reads: 276

What Is Digital Transformation? By William Schmarzo For a phrase that's being thrown around a lot recently, what does "Digital Transformation" really mean? When someone says that they want to digitally transform their business, what does one really mean, why do they want to do it, and should they approach this "digital transformation" process? First off, let's start with a definition. If we don't know what we are trying to achieve, then how do we know how to get there? Or to quote the famous Greek philosopher Yogi Berra: "If you don't know where you are going, you'll end up someplace else." Jun. 21, 2017 05:15 PM EDT Reads: 1,183

[slides] Technical Strategy for Smart Cities By Elizabeth White No hype cycles or predictions of zillions of things here. IoT is big. You get it. You know your business and have great ideas for a business transformation strategy. What comes next? Time to make it happen. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jay Mason, Associate Partner at M&S Consulting, presented a step-by-step plan to develop your technology implementation strategy. He discussed the evaluation of communication standards and IoT messaging protocols, data analytics considerations, edge-to-cloud technical architecture, IoT platform selection, end-to-end security, enterprise systems integration and... Jun. 21, 2017 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 214

How to Manage the Explosion of IoT Data By Rajeev Kozhikkattuthodi The Internet of Things (IoT) has evolved quite rapidly, especially if you consider how long it took for little packet-switching networks like ARPANET to morph into today's nearly ubiquitous internet. Our nascent IoT ecosystem is already populated by billions of sensors and connected devices, hundreds of millions of servers, and thousands of hybrid clouds serving billions of people… all of them perpetually producing and/or consuming data in an explosion of information. Jun. 21, 2017 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 1,597

Pulzze Systems to Exhibit at in Silicon Valley By Yeshim Deniz We build IoT infrastructure products - when you have to integrate different devices, different systems and cloud you have to build an application to do that but we eliminate the need to build an application. Our products can integrate any device, any system, any cloud regardless of protocol," explained Peter Jung, Chief Product Officer at Pulzze Systems, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held November 1-3, 2016, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA Jun. 21, 2017 02:45 PM EDT Reads: 516

Digital Enterprise Strategies By Kevin Benedict Digital technology innovations and advancements, and our adoption of them, have changed us. We are different consumers, employers and employees. Our expectations have increased. We have become mobile, impatient and demanding. We are global. We demand immediate, accurate and real-time responses. We use our technology not just for reading historic events and news, but also for predicting our future turn while navigating at 60 MPH. Jun. 21, 2017 02:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,193

How IaC Automates IT Operations By John Rauser As more technologies become software-defined, their adoption demands a significant shift in thinking about how a business organizes its value stream. This shift may be difficult, but it enables you to anticipate changes and position your business to react when software-defined technologies emerge. Recently a new set of tools and practices has emerged to create and manage environments. Known as Infrastructure as Code (IaC), it enables infrastructure management through a software-defined layer. Jun. 21, 2017 12:15 PM EDT Reads: 1,150

DX Is Fueled by Disruptive Innovations By David H Deans What's disruptive innovation, and why does it matter to leaders in the C-suite? It's how the savvy non-conformist will target market opportunities. How does this happen, when established companies seem to have the advantage? Creative software developers can quickly apply new technologies and digital business models to capture untapped demand.



What's disruptive innovation, and why does it matter to leaders in the C-suite? It's how the savvy non-conformist will target market opportunities. How does this happen, when established companies seem to have the advantage? Creative software developers can quickly apply new technologies and digital business models to capture untapped demand. Moreover, the most disruptive new companies will eventually reshape entire industries, swiftly pushing aside the legacy incumbent players -- it's a form of Digital Darwinism. The global networked economy will blossom, thanks to the pervasive In... Jun. 21, 2017 11:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,054

The High-Level Plan for Digital Transformation By Kevin Benedict The size of competitors and the longevity of their brands, are less predictive of future success than the quality and speed of their information logistics systems, and their ability to use it as a competitive advantage. More data is being generated today than ever before, and successful companies are investing in business analytics and big data solutions to mine competitive advantages. There is a new sense of urgency today as businesses realize data has a shelf life, and the value of it diminishes rapidly over time. In an always-connected world where consumers and their needs are transient,... Jun. 21, 2017 08:15 AM EDT Reads: 934

[slides] Offshore Mobile Development Tips By Elizabeth White In his session at Cloud Expo, Alan Winters, an entertainment executive/TV producer turned serial entrepreneur, presented a success story of an entrepreneur who has both suffered through and benefited from offshore development across multiple businesses: The smart choice, or how to select the right offshore development partner Warning signs, or how to minimize chances of making the wrong choice Collaboration, or how to establish the most effective work processes Budget control, or how to maximize project results within possible constraints Jun. 21, 2017 05:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,408

[slides] Cloud, AI and How We Communicate By Liz McMillan A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This "view from the top" outlined the latest trends and developments in AI and Cloud Computing technology innovation for enterprise communications to help you shape your ... Jun. 20, 2017 09:30 PM EDT Reads: 1,172

How Do You See the Future? By Shelly Palmer Tomorrow will be nothing like today. It may look and feel a lot like today – you'll get up, have breakfast, exercise, go off to work, etc. But tomorrow will be nothing like today. Tomorrow there will be 600,000 new smartphone activations, 540,000 new computers sold, hundreds of thousands of new cloud computing credentials issued, hundreds more petabytes of data traveling through the Internet, thousands more miles driven by autonomous vehicles, millions of new words interpreted by Natural Language Understanding (NLU) systems, billions of new patterns learned by machines, and billions of new lin... Jun. 20, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Reads: 783

How We Built and Scaled an IoT Business By Yeshim Deniz In his keynote at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, Director of IoT Engineering at Citrix and co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, focused on building an IoT platform and company. He provided a behind-the-scenes look at Octoblu's platform, business, and pivots along the way (including the Citrix acquisition of Octoblu). Jun. 10, 2017 06:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,944

The Internet of Things and Analytics at The Edge By William Schmarzo The Internet of Things (IoT) promises to change everything by enabling "smart" environments (homes, cities, hospitals, schools, stores, etc.) and smart products (cars, trucks, airplanes, trains, wind turbines, lawnmowers, etc.). I recently wrote about the importance of moving beyond "connected" to "smart" in a blog titled "Internet of Things: Connected Does Not Equal Smart". The article discusses the importance of moving beyond just collecting the data, to transitioning to leveraging this new wealth of IoT data to improve the decisions that these smart environments and products need to make: t... Jun. 10, 2017 12:15 AM EDT Reads: 9,894