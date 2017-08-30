Big Data’s Big Role in Reducing Water Stress | @CloudExpo #BigData #Analytics

Water stress is not an arcane term just used by hydrologists. It is defined as the inability to meet the ‘human and ecological demand for water.' The effective use of water resources has been well documented as a leading indicator of economic progress and the converse, damages to water resources can significantly impact economic growth.

Here in the US, recent high-profile stories about poisoned water in Flint, Mich. and polluted water in Toledo, Ohio, have raised this issue for many who likely hadn't thought much about our national water supplies before. Alarmingly, as many as 3.5 million people in the US fall sick from water that has been contaminated by sewage each year according to a recent report. The UN reports that by 2040 one in four of the world's children will be living in areas with extremely limited water resources. To put it another way, 600 million children will be in regions enduring extreme water stress. Saudi Arabia now imports all its grain, after decades of self-sufficiency, brought about in part by fear of water depletion. In recent times, water utilities, non-government organizations (NGOs) and both local and national governments have turned to technologies and Big Data to alleviate some of the root causes of water stress and optimize the "catchment-to-tap" lifecycle.

The main causes of water stress are many: overconsumption, deterioration in water quality, wars, and natural disasters such as earthquakes. While many countries have done an admirable job to help alleviate the fundamental causes of water stress, there still remain many countries that remain at the mercy of weather patterns beyond their immediate control: for example, half of India's precipitation falls in 15 days. In Iran freshwater withdrawals now top 67% of available resources while a 40% ratio of withdrawal to availability ratio is considered the threshold of water stress. According to a study by the NGO Small Media, Iran is facing a water crisis that "threatens to render vast swathes of the country near-uninhabitable within the coming decades. Groundwater reserves are being exhausted, rainfall is declining, and the country's greatest lakes and rivers are evaporating into nothing, to be replaced by vast, dead salt pans." This chart illustrates over 30 countries likely to be water stressed by 2040.

The emergence of Big Data and smart technologies has brought about a sea change in how various agencies deal with today's water stress problems and work to reduce their impact in the decades to come. According to one consultant, utilities are moving away from investments in heavy physical infrastructure and reactive mechanisms to ‘smarter' systems that optimize processes. There are many ways in which Big Data can alleviate some of these issues. Here are just a few:

Minimizing utility water (and revenue) leakages.

The advent of smart meters and IoT devices has allowed utilities around the world to proactively identify leaks and water wastage. Nearly 2 trillion gallons a year leaks out of the US water infrastructure prior to reaching consumers. With over 52,000 water utilities in the US alone, the opportunity to help these companies, small and large alike, with sensors and cloud-based applications can potentially reduce revenue leakage by 5-15%. Around the world, one research report projects that Big Data and smart meter systems have nearly halved the incidents of water leakage and have reduced energy consumption anywhere from 20-40%.

More equitable distribution of water for consumers.

In Bengaluru, India, the local water board uses real time Big Data technologies to address equitable water distribution across 800 square kilometers of a rapidly growing city. However, even significant investments in smart and physical infrastructure cannot always overcome natural causes. The neighboring city of Chennai is a sobering example: in the past 15 months it has been battered from a cyclone, hit by a flood, and suffered from the greatest drought in 140 years that have placed enormous stress on a city growing by nearly 250,000 residents each year.

Improving agricultural yields.

Agriculture consumes 70% of global freshwater use. For example, California is this country's largest agricultural producer growing over two thirds of its fruits and a third of its vegetables and has suffered from significant drought conditions over the past few years, disproportionately impacting farmers. One startup, Ceres, uses aerial imagery paired with real-time data analytics to pinpoint issues with water and fertilizer application and is rolling this out in California and other states as well. The concept of precision agriculture relies on sensors to reduce excess water use rather than solely basing estimates off of weather patterns.

With major issues impacting adequate and clean water supply in the US and 36 countries facing extremely high levels of water stress, we must work together to address these challenges more proactively. It's clear that Big Data and smart technologies have a big role to play in both increasing the world's access to clean, drinkable water and in water conservation. And as climate change and other factors lead to warmer temperatures, rising sea levels, increased floods, droughts and melting ice, the quality and availability of water will continue to be in grave danger. The phrase "water is life" is no exaggeration. Let's continue to innovate to address these challenges. We have the power - and the data - to help.

