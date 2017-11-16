Improving Operational Efficiency in Healthcare | @CloudExpo #API #Cloud #Analytics

|By LeanTaaS Blog
|
Article Rating:
|November 16, 2017 05:15 PM EST
|
Reads:
|321
Improving Operational Efficiency in Healthcare
By Mohan Giridharadas, Founder and CEO, LeanTaaS
The notion of improving operational efficiency is conspicuously absent from the healthcare debate - neither Obamacare nor the newly proposed GOP plan discusses the impact that a step-function improvement in efficiency could have on access to healthcare (through more capacity), quality of healthcare services (through reduced wait times for patients) or cost (through better utilization of scarce, expensive assets).
The opportunity of improving operational efficiency in health systems is plainly visible - a quick walk around any hospital or clinic will show the obvious symptoms: waiting rooms filled with people while the very piece of equipment for which they are waiting remains idle and patients spending 90 minutes or more to obtain a quick consultation or a check of their vital signs which collectively requires less than 10 minutes for a provider and/or their assistant to complete.
The traditional approaches of process improvement - using lean, Six Sigma or some other methodology - have run their course and, in most cases, only deliver modest improvement when considering the enormous resource burden they place on the organization and the months it takes for the impact to be tangible. We are at a pivotal point in time; the convergence of multiple enabling technologies makes it possible for us to drive a step-change improvement in operational efficiency that far exceeds anything that we could have imagined to be possible even a few short years ago. Specifically, this includes the massive digitization of patient data; the internet of things providing real-time data on the movements of patients, providers or assets; the emergence of machine learning and artificial intelligence; the democratization of predictive analytics from the ivory towers of academic institutions to organizations everywhere; the growth of massively scalable, secure cloud infrastructure; the ubiquity of smartphones and mobile apps; and the list goes on. We have seen this phenomenon in other contexts; Uber, Snapchat, Instagram and many other "unicorns" could not have existed had the smartphone not become prevalent.
Combining lean thinking with predictive analytics, machine learning, and advanced optimization algorithms and embedding it into scalable software products can drive dramatic improvements in the operational efficiencies of individual units in a hospital. Hospitals are a complex interconnected network of individual units - labs, imagining departments, pharmacies, infusion centers, operating rooms, etc. - each of which provides a specific service. In any interconnected network of units, it is much more effective to optimize the individual units before seeking to optimize the interconnections. Hence, UPS and FedEx will optimize their sorting hubs and warehouses as much as possible before worrying about their drivers driving faster.
This approach has yielded tremendous results. For example:
- At ~60 infusion centers across the country, patient wait times during peak hours have been reduced by 30-55 percent and the effective capacity of the centers increased by 15-20 percent as a result of using models that can accurately predict the volume and mix of infusion treatments tailored to each infusion center for each day of the week. These centers have incorporated center-specific parameters (capacity, staff, etc.) into an optimization algorithm that created tailored appointment templates for each hour of each day of the week that consistently deliver against the core lean principle of "heijunka" - or level loading - which reduces the wait time for patients while balancing the workload for nurses.
- Approximately 100 operating rooms and ~200 surgeons have been able to improve block and room utilization by 5-7 percentage points by predicting the need for block time for individual surgeons and service lines. Having accurately estimated the demand for block time, algorithms then identify the right supply of blocks by uncovering patterns of underutilized, abandoned or late-release blocks to give each surgeon and service line the right number of blocks of the right length on the right day of the week. Other artificial intelligence algorithms then automatically generate recommendations that encourage surgeons to release blocks that are not likely to be well utilized and even facilitate the "swap" with another surgeon using an OpenTable-like mobile application for block swaps. Blocks swapped in this way performed 12-15 percent better than blocks swapped using the conventional methods of schedulers sending out a flurry of phone calls, emails, faxes and voicemails to assign a newly available block to a surgeon or service line.
- Predictive models from iQueue Labs have enabled the Emory Winship Cancer Institute to reduce the wait time in the lab from approximately one hour at peak times to less than 15 minutes at peak times. Emory has found that accurately predicting the volume and mix of patients (blood draw versus central line patients) at 15-minute increments for each day of the week makes it possible to correctly staff the number of phlebotomists and LPNs in order to virtually eliminate the wait time for patients. The result is not only a reduction in wait times in the lab; the improvement has also positively affected "downstream" services such as infusion treatments.
These are just three examples. Hospitals have many other opportunities for solving operational challenges that plague them on a daily basis. Other examples include both "supply side" problems (e.g., critical assets such as CT/MRI scanners, blood testing equipment, personnel, etc.) where asset utilization and/or availability are challenges as well as "demand side" problems (e.g., labs, clinics, etc.) where accommodating walk-in or scheduled appointments in a timely manner is a challenge.
A well-functioning air traffic control capability, along with an effective airport operations function, has been able to unlock an enormous capacity for flights out of major airports. For example, Atlanta airport in the mid-1980s only had a few hundred flights per day. Today, they have several thousand flights per day. This was accomplished without a change in the airspace around Atlanta and only a modest increase in the number of runways (from four to five) over this time period. Like health systems, they too have a very stringent requirement on safety - 99.9999 percent safety is simply not good enough since it would imply that society would accept a crash every few days in the United States.
A focus on using sophisticated "lean plus data science plus machine learning plus optimization plus scalable software" to unlock capacity and improve the throughput of the individual units within the hospital will ultimately create an operational "air traffic control" for hospitals - a centralized command and control capability that is truly predictive, learns continuously and uses advanced optimization algorithms and artificial intelligence to deliver prescriptive recommendations throughout the hospital system.
###
Mohan Giridharadas is an accomplished expert in lean methodologies. During his 18-year career at McKinsey & Company (where he was a senior partner/director for six years), he co-created the lean service operations practice and ran the North American lean manufacturing and service operations practices and the Asia-Pacific operations practice. He has helped numerous Fortune 500 companies drive operational efficiency with lean practices.
As the founder and CEO of LeanTaaS (a lean and predictive analytics company), Mohan has worked closely with dozens of leading healthcare institutions including Stanford Health Care, UCHealth, UCSF, Wake Forest and more. He holds a B.Tech from IIT Bombay, MS in Computer Science from Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from Stanford GSB. He is on the faculty of Continuing Education at Stanford University and UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and has been named by Becker's Hospital Review as one of the top entrepreneurs innovating in healthcare. For more information on LeanTaaS iQueue, please visit https://iqueue.com/ and follow the company on Twitter @LeanTaaS, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LeanTaaS and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/leantaas.
The 22nd International Cloud Expo | 1st DXWorld Expo has announced that its Call for Papers is open. Cloud Expo | DXWorld Expo, to be held June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York, NY, brings together Cloud Computing, Digital Transformation, Big Data, Internet of Things, DevOps, Machine Learning and WebRTC to one location. With cloud computing driving a higher percentage of enterprise IT budgets every year, it becomes increasingly important to plant your flag in this fast-expanding busin...
Nov. 16, 2017 12:00 PM EST Reads: 854
Smart cities have the potential to change our lives at so many levels for citizens: less pollution, reduced parking obstacles, better health, education and more energy savings. Real-time data streaming and the Internet of Things (IoT) possess the power to turn this vision into a reality. However, most organizations today are building their data infrastructure to focus solely on addressing immediate business needs vs. a platform capable of quickly adapting emerging technologies to address future ...
Nov. 16, 2017 11:45 AM EST Reads: 500
Recently, REAN Cloud built a digital concierge for a North Carolina hospital that had observed that most patient call button questions were repetitive. In addition, the paper-based process used to measure patient health metrics was laborious, not in real-time and sometimes error-prone. In their session at 21st Cloud Expo, Sean Finnerty, Executive Director, Practice Lead, Health Care & Life Science at REAN Cloud, and Dr. S.P.T. Krishnan, Principal Architect at REAN Cloud, discussed how they built...
Nov. 16, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 471
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and B...
Nov. 16, 2017 08:45 AM EST Reads: 725
Nordstrom is transforming the way that they do business and the cloud is the key to enabling speed and hyper personalized customer experiences. In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Ken Schow, VP of Engineering at Nordstrom, discussed some of the key learnings and common pitfalls of large enterprises moving to the cloud. This includes strategies around choosing a cloud provider(s), architecture, and lessons learned. In addition, he covered some of the best practices for structured team migration an...
Nov. 16, 2017 08:15 AM EST Reads: 829
No hype cycles or predictions of a gazillion things here. IoT is here. You get it. You know your business and have great ideas for a business transformation strategy. What comes next? Time to make it happen. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jay Mason, an Associate Partner of Analytics, IoT & Cybersecurity at M&S Consulting, presented a step-by-step plan to develop your technology implementation strategy. He also discussed the evaluation of communication standards and IoT messaging protocols, data...
Nov. 16, 2017 07:45 AM EST Reads: 585
22nd International Cloud Expo, taking place June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and co-located with the 1st DXWorld Expo will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud ...
Nov. 15, 2017 10:45 PM EST Reads: 1,911
22nd International Cloud Expo, taking place June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and co-located with the 1st DXWorld Expo will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud ...
Nov. 15, 2017 03:45 PM EST Reads: 2,696
DevOps at Cloud Expo – being held June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York, NY – announces that its Call for Papers is open. Born out of proven success in agile development, cloud computing, and process automation, DevOps is a macro trend you cannot afford to miss. From showcase success stories from early adopters and web-scale businesses, DevOps is expanding to organizations of all sizes, including the world's largest enterprises – and delivering real results. Among the proven benefits,...
Nov. 12, 2017 01:45 PM EST Reads: 970
@DevOpsSummit at Cloud Expo, taking place June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, is co-located with 22nd Cloud Expo | 1st DXWorld Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait...
Nov. 12, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 2,169
Cloud Expo | DXWorld Expo have announced the conference tracks for Cloud Expo 2018. Cloud Expo will be held June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, and November 6-8, 2018, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA. Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with the introduction of DX Expo within the program. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive ov...
Nov. 10, 2017 12:00 PM EST Reads: 2,622
SYS-CON Events announced today that T-Mobile exhibited at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc., is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 67.4 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on qua...
Nov. 8, 2017 10:15 AM EST Reads: 1,960
SYS-CON Events announced today that Cedexis will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 - Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Cedexis is the leader in data-driven enterprise global traffic management. Whether optimizing traffic through datacenters, clouds, CDNs, or any combination, Cedexis solutions drive quality and cost-effectiveness. For more information, please visit https://www.cedexis.com.
Nov. 7, 2017 11:00 AM EST Reads: 2,186
SYS-CON Events announced today that Google Cloud has been named “Keynote Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Companies come to Google Cloud to transform their businesses. Google Cloud’s comprehensive portfolio – from infrastructure to apps to devices – helps enterprises innovate faster, scale smarter, stay secure, and do more with data than ever before.
Nov. 5, 2017 05:15 PM EST Reads: 2,027
SYS-CON Events announced today that Vivint to exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. As a leading smart home technology provider, Vivint offers home security, energy management, home automation, local cloud storage, and high-speed Internet solutions to more than one million customers throughout the United States and Canada. The end result is a smart home solution that sav...
Nov. 3, 2017 12:30 AM EDT Reads: 2,083
SYS-CON Events announced today that Opsani will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Opsani is the leading provider of deployment automation systems for running and scaling traditional enterprise applications on container infrastructure.
Nov. 2, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,465
SYS-CON Events announced today that Nirmata will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Nirmata provides a comprehensive platform, for deploying, operating, and optimizing containerized applications across clouds, powered by Kubernetes. Nirmata empowers enterprise DevOps teams by fully automating the complex operations and management of application containers and its underlying ...
Nov. 2, 2017 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,593
SYS-CON Events announced today that Opsani to exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Opsani is creating the next generation of automated continuous deployment tools designed specifically for containers. How is continuous deployment different from continuous integration and continuous delivery? CI/CD tools provide build and test. Continuous Deployment is the means by which...
Nov. 2, 2017 08:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,700
Coca-Cola’s Google powered digital signage system lays the groundwork for a more valuable connection between Coke and its customers. Digital signs pair software with high-resolution displays so that a message can be changed instantly based on what the operator wants to communicate or sell. In their Day 3 Keynote at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Chambers, Global Group Director, Digital Innovation, Coca-Cola, and Vidya Nagarajan, a Senior Product Manager at Google, will discuss how from store operations...
Nov. 2, 2017 08:15 AM EDT Reads: 2,887
SYS-CON Events announced today that ECS Refining to exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. With rapid advances in technology, the proliferation of consumer and enterprise electronics, and the exposure of unethical e-waste disposal methods, there is an increasing demand for responsible electronics recycling and reuse services. As a pioneer in the electronics recycling and ...
Nov. 2, 2017 04:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,963