What Is Intelligent Automation | @CloudExpo #AI #Cloud #DevOps #Automation

November 18, 2017
What Is Intelligent Automation and What Does It Mean for Workload Automation?
By Yann Guernion
While Artificial Intelligence (AI) may not be a new concept, its contribution to automation may just change the face of business. AI's conception dates as far back as 1950, when Alan Turing proposed the Turing test in order to evaluate a machine's ability to exhibit intelligent behavior. Fast-forward a couple of decades and research led to the creation of well-known theoretical tools such as Fuzzy Logic, Bayesian Networks, Markov Models and Neural Networks. Concurrently, new types of programming languages such as Prolog, LISP and Smalltalk set the scene for most of the modern interpreted languages used today.
Today's focus on AI is driven by a remarkable synchronicity of elements that one could call an alignment of the (digital) planets: Big data makes massive amounts of unstructured information available, the Cloud offers an exponential increase of storage and processing power, and digital transformation is converting practically every organization into a software company. Rather than just being seen as the latest gadget, AI is becoming a fundamental tenet of IT systems. That's why the "comeback" of AI is contributing to the broader intelligent automation trend.
Most organizations already dedicate a significant share of their budgets to automate repeatable tasks and routine processes, particularly within IT Operations. Here, automation tools are used to execute manual, easily defined processes. And as automation systems become more "intelligent", they are able to undertake more complex tasks, applying better awareness and understanding of the underlying business context.
Intelligent Business Automation
However, traditional workload automation tools identify "business events" as a static series, either by a timed schedule or recurrent polling. CA Technologies overcomes this limitation by enabling intelligent event flow correlation to trigger or control automation activity. CA Automic Workload Automation version 12.1 algorithms correlate to thousands of external events instantly, thus dramatically reducing latency in business workflows and guaranteeing information delivery and integrity. This capability substantially reduces the complexity of pre-scheduling application processes, which is critical given the pace of change and increasing level of interdependencies across today's complex workload environments.
It is important to understand that incorporating artificial intelligence into the business is not meant to be easy or inexpensive. But intelligent business automation can help companies quickly improve service delivery, without redefining all their business processes and IT architectures. The result? Faster customer response times, better informed decision-making and improved resource utilization at a fraction of the cost.
The combination of artificial intelligence and automation is going to change the way business is done in nearly every economic sector. Intelligent business automation can sense and synthesize large amounts of data for driving complex processes and workflows; learning and adapting dynamically. Adding intelligence to automation will usher in a new era for productivity and innovation, setting new standards of speed and agility. Companies that successfully implement intelligent automation will surpass competitors that do not - yet another side effect of Digital Darwinism. Clearly, this is a pretty good reason to make it part of your survival kit.
