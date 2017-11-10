Three Digital Transformation Truths and One Great Myth | @CloudExpo #DX #AI #Cloud

|By Jason Bloomberg
|
Article Rating:
|November 10, 2017 07:15 PM EST
|
Reads:
|344
Three Digital Transformation Truths and One Great Myth
By Charles Araujo
It's conference season and, as you might expect, Jason and I have been on the road covering a bunch of them. It's always great to see what the disruptive players in the market are doing - and this year did not disappoint. But there is one thing that repeatedly happens that just gets under my skin: transformation-washing.
As Jason explained in a Forbes article over a year ago, ‘washing' is when a vendor (or pundit) applies a buzzword loosely in an overt attempt to attach themselves to its buzz. And transformation-washing is rampant.
At virtually every event vendors bombarded the attendees with all the reasons that this tool or that solution was the driving force behind digital transformation. Unquestionably, many of these tools are innovative and represent genuine breakthroughs. But no tool, in and of itself, can lay claim to being digital transformation-in-a-bottle.
Ironically, we can trace the roots of this particular cancer to another buzzword-gone-wild: cloud. When cloud first hit the scene, it was a case study on this phenomenon. Every article I read - and indeed every pronouncement from the cloud vendors - talked about cloud as if it was synonymous with digital transformation.
Just move to the cloud, and you have transformed. Easy peasy.
My frustration wasn't in that I disagreed with the transformative potential of the cloud. I have long understood its transformative power. But having spent years helping large enterprise organizations execute transformational initiatives, I knew all too well that no real transformation was ever that one-dimensional.
There are plenty of organizations who have moved to the cloud and have been shockingly effective at transforming absolutely nothing.
Cloud is and always has been a mere tool. A tool that could be a powerful enabler of digital transformation, to be sure, but a tool nonetheless. And the passing of time has not changed this one bit.
The Damaging Effects of Transformation-Washing
None of this, however, has stopped vendors and pundits from gushing on and on about the transformative power of cloud - and now a whole host of technologies that have followed and evolved from that simple starting point.
This isn't, however, just a rant. The consequences are real, and the effects are damaging.
I recently participated in a Facebook Group discussion in which the gathered group of IT professionals were taking turns bashing digital transformation as nothing but vendors' blunt-force marketing weapon against enterprise customers.
I understood their frustration - and share it - but the grave risk is that they are now dismissing the very significant, true nature of digital transformation. And, in so doing, risk leaving their organizations unable to adapt to what is coming.
To avoid that fate, you must understand the three digital transformation truths and beware its one great myth.
The Three Digital Transformation Truths
Let's get this out of the way: digital transformation is a buzzword and, yes, technology vendors have rampantly abused it in pursuit of marketing advantage. I'm not sure if it has delivered their hoped-for marketing results, but the one effect we can be sure of is that they have successfully obscured its meaning.
Real digital transformation - the kind that Intellyx has always talked about - is not about some incremental shift in technology use. It's about a much more fundamental shift in organizational and societal structures. To understand its true nature, therefore, you must understand the three digital transformation truths.
Truth #1: It's a Power Shift
Beginning with the first dot-com era at the turn of the millennium, consumer technology companies burst onto the scene offering an entirely new breed of technology-powered customer experiences. We commonly refer to this as the consumerization of IT.
What most people more commonly miss, however, is that the evolution of easy-to-use consumer-based technologies, combined with their new-found ubiquity began a subtle, but rapid shift of power away from organizations to their customers.
As information became freely and instantly available, organizations lost control of the narrative. They could no longer dictate the terms of the engagement. It is this shift in power that precipitated what we now call the digital disruption of industries as technology upstarts stole long-safe customers by enabling this shift in control.
Truth #2: Transformation Begets New Business and Operating Models
Digital transformation is, essentially, the response to this digital disruption whether it be proactively (in the form of digital upstarts) or reactively (on the part of legacy organizations).
But simply introducing a new technology is not digital transformation. If you look at the organizations disrupting industries, you will find that the underlying technology itself is not necessarily that revolutionary. What is always revolutionary, however, is their business model.
The second digital transformation truth is that true digital transformation always begets new business and operating models. Always.
The shift in power away from organizations and to their customers means that every organization must reorient its business and operating models to respond to this new world order. A digital ‘transformation' that is not driven by this transformation of business and operating models is just window dressing.
Truth #3: Transformation Drives Organizational Change
The shift in power to the customer - what we call the primacy of the customer - and the establishment of new business and operating models then leads inexorably to the final truth: digital transformation must drive organizational change.
The natural outcome - the only outcome - of this power-shift and creation of new operating models is a fundamental transformation of the organization itself. It will take many forms, but organizations will transform themselves along organizational, structural and cultural dimensions in order to achieve customer-centricity and to enact their new business models.
At a minimum, this will lead to the breaking down of organizational silos, the pushing of decision making deeper into the organization, the adoption of self-organization principles and the flattening of hierarchies.
But regardless of form, organizations must execute this type of fundamental transformation to stay relevant.
This digital transformation tsunami will spare no industry and no organization - no matter how large or established. Only those organizations who acknowledge and respect the shift in power and then relentlessly reorganize and restructure themselves around serving their customers will survive.
The Great Digital Transformation Myth
As you absorb these truths, however, you must guard against the one great digital transformation myth. Ironically, it has to do with the transformative power of modern technology.
The myth - the refrain I most often hear from heels-dug-in IT professionals - is that this is nothing new. They smugly claim that IT professionals have been applying technology to solve business problems and, as a result, transforming the business, from the very beginning. To their ears, all this digital transformation talk is just marketing hype to describe business-as-usual.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
For most of our history, we applied technology to automate existing business processes. Some refinement and even re-engineering occurred as a result, but we were applying technology to what already existed.
Today's emerging technologies are astoundingly different. They are overturning long-held architectural models and embedding technology deep into the fabric of the organization, leaving paradigm shifts in their wake. It is, in fact, the emergence of these new technologies that are enabling the new customer-centric business models that are at the heart of digital transformation.
The Intellyx Take
There may be only one thing worse than buying into all the hype surrounding digital transformation: ignoring it.
The true essence of digital transformation is unsettling. Scary even. It represents an upturning of what governs most of our day-to-day existence. And because we're making this future up as we go, no one can say with any credibility that they know how this will all turn out.
But simply dismissing all of it as mere hype and carrying on as if nothing is changing is pure folly. You must accept that digital transformation, in all of its hype-laden glory, is real and will impact you, your organization, your children and everyone and everything you know. And it will happen sooner than you think.
Copyright © Intellyx LLC. Intellyx publishes the Agile Digital Transformation Roadmap poster, advises companies on their digital transformation initiatives, and helps vendors communicate their agility stories. As of the time of writing, none of the organizations mentioned in this article are Intellyx customers. Image credit: pittaya.
22nd International Cloud Expo, taking place June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and co-located with the 1st DXWorld Expo will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud ...
Nov. 10, 2017 05:45 PM EST Reads: 1,500
22nd International Cloud Expo, taking place June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and co-located with the 1st DXWorld Expo will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud ...
Nov. 10, 2017 02:45 PM EST Reads: 2,273
Cloud Expo | DXWorld Expo have announced the conference tracks for Cloud Expo 2018. Cloud Expo will be held June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, and November 6-8, 2018, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA. Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with the introduction of DX Expo within the program. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive ov...
Nov. 10, 2017 12:00 PM EST Reads: 2,305
@DevOpsSummit at Cloud Expo, taking place June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, is co-located with 22nd Cloud Expo | 1st DXWorld Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait...
Nov. 10, 2017 09:30 AM EST Reads: 1,738
SYS-CON Events announced today that T-Mobile exhibited at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc., is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 67.4 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on qua...
Nov. 8, 2017 10:15 AM EST Reads: 1,665
SYS-CON Events announced today that Cedexis will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 - Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Cedexis is the leader in data-driven enterprise global traffic management. Whether optimizing traffic through datacenters, clouds, CDNs, or any combination, Cedexis solutions drive quality and cost-effectiveness. For more information, please visit https://www.cedexis.com.
Nov. 7, 2017 11:00 AM EST Reads: 1,809
SYS-CON Events announced today that Google Cloud has been named “Keynote Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Companies come to Google Cloud to transform their businesses. Google Cloud’s comprehensive portfolio – from infrastructure to apps to devices – helps enterprises innovate faster, scale smarter, stay secure, and do more with data than ever before.
Nov. 5, 2017 05:15 PM EST Reads: 1,814
SYS-CON Events announced today that Vivint to exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. As a leading smart home technology provider, Vivint offers home security, energy management, home automation, local cloud storage, and high-speed Internet solutions to more than one million customers throughout the United States and Canada. The end result is a smart home solution that sav...
Nov. 3, 2017 12:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,831
SYS-CON Events announced today that Opsani will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Opsani is the leading provider of deployment automation systems for running and scaling traditional enterprise applications on container infrastructure.
Nov. 2, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,306
SYS-CON Events announced today that Nirmata will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Nirmata provides a comprehensive platform, for deploying, operating, and optimizing containerized applications across clouds, powered by Kubernetes. Nirmata empowers enterprise DevOps teams by fully automating the complex operations and management of application containers and its underlying ...
Nov. 2, 2017 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,384
SYS-CON Events announced today that Opsani to exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Opsani is creating the next generation of automated continuous deployment tools designed specifically for containers. How is continuous deployment different from continuous integration and continuous delivery? CI/CD tools provide build and test. Continuous Deployment is the means by which...
Nov. 2, 2017 08:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,510
Coca-Cola’s Google powered digital signage system lays the groundwork for a more valuable connection between Coke and its customers. Digital signs pair software with high-resolution displays so that a message can be changed instantly based on what the operator wants to communicate or sell. In their Day 3 Keynote at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Chambers, Global Group Director, Digital Innovation, Coca-Cola, and Vidya Nagarajan, a Senior Product Manager at Google, will discuss how from store operations...
Nov. 2, 2017 08:15 AM EDT Reads: 2,584
SYS-CON Events announced today that ECS Refining to exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. With rapid advances in technology, the proliferation of consumer and enterprise electronics, and the exposure of unethical e-waste disposal methods, there is an increasing demand for responsible electronics recycling and reuse services. As a pioneer in the electronics recycling and ...
Nov. 2, 2017 04:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,701
SYS-CON Events announced today that CA Technologies has been named “Platinum Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and the 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. CA Technologies helps customers succeed in a future where every business – from apparel to energy – is being rewritten by software. From ...
Nov. 2, 2017 03:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,748
SYS-CON Events announced today that Nirmata to exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Nirmata provides comprehensive policy-based automation for deploying, operating, and optimizing containerized applications across clouds, via easy-to-use, intuitive interfaces. Nirmata empowers enterprise DevOps teams by fully automating the complex operations and management of applicati...
Nov. 2, 2017 02:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,447
Digital Transformation (DX) is not a "one-size-fits all" strategy. Each organization needs to develop its own unique, long-term DX plan. It must do so by realizing that we now live in a data-driven age, and that technologies such as Cloud Computing, Big Data, the IoT, Cognitive Computing, and Blockchain are only tools. In her general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Rebecca Wanta will explain how the strategy must focus on DX and include a commitment from top management to create great IT jobs, monit...
Nov. 2, 2017 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,826
SYS-CON Events announced today that Massive Networks, that helps your business operate seamlessly with fast, reliable, and secure internet and network solutions, has been named "Exhibitor" of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo ®, which will take place on Oct 31 - Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. As a premier telecommunications provider, Massive Networks is headquartered out of Louisville, Colorado. With years of experience under their belt, their team of...
Oct. 31, 2017 11:30 PM EDT Reads: 3,771
Recently, REAN Cloud built a digital concierge for a North Carolina hospital that had observed that most patient call button questions were repetitive. In addition, the paper-based process used to measure patient health metrics was laborious, not in real-time and sometimes error-prone. In their session at 21st Cloud Expo, Sean Finnerty, Executive Director, Practice Lead, Health Care & Life Science at REAN Cloud, and Dr. S.P.T. Krishnan, Principal Architect at REAN Cloud, will discuss how they bu...
Oct. 31, 2017 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,353
Nordstrom is transforming the way that they do business and the cloud is the key to enabling speed and hyper personalized customer experiences. In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Ken Schow, VP of Engineering at Nordstrom, will discuss some of the key learnings and common pitfalls of large enterprises moving to the cloud. This includes strategies around choosing a cloud provider(s), architecture, and lessons learned. In addition, he’ll go over some of the best practices for structured team migrat...
Oct. 31, 2017 02:30 PM EDT Reads: 1,955
In his Opening Keynote at 21st Cloud Expo, John Considine, General Manager of IBM Cloud Infrastructure, will lead you through the exciting evolution of the cloud. He'll look at this major disruption from the perspective of technology, business models, and what this means for enterprises of all sizes. John Considine is General Manager of Cloud Infrastructure Services at IBM. In that role he is responsible for leading IBM’s public cloud infrastructure including strategy, development, and offering ...
Oct. 31, 2017 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,601