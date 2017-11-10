The Internet of Things in Your Driveway | @ThingsExpo #AI #IoT #M2M

|By Dan Blacharski
|
Article Rating:
|November 10, 2017 11:00 AM EST
|
Reads:
|481
The Internet of Things in Your Driveway
By 2020, 90 percent of all new cars will have some sort of built-in connectivity platform, and by 2022, there will be 1.8 billion automotive M2M connections. As cars join the Internet of Things, cars will stop being independent entities and will become part of a larger, connected ecosystem. Cars as part of the IoT isn't just a look into the future - it's already happening.
"Everything that moves will become autonomic, it's just a matter of time," says Vishnu Andhare, Consulting Manager at ISG, a global technology research and advisory firm. Andhare notes that all of the big automotive players are already moving towards a future of shared mobility, and mobility-as-a-service - although it will take time. "In the future, it will not be limited by technology, but by the psychological barrier, and by public policy," he says. "there is a limit to which the human mind can go without semblance of control. At airports, you already see terminal-to-terminal autonomic shuttles. We are used to them. But with cars on the road, there is still a psychological barrier."
According to Manish Mistry, VP of IoT at Infostretch, a provider of digital transformation services, "Connected cars today (a.k.a. ‘smart phones on wheels') are getting equipped with intelligent navigation systems and location based personalization. Leveraging the powerful combination of IoT and location, consumers today are able to order and pay while driving, receive location-specific relevant ads, and d many more things while they're on the go. An increasing number of companies are providing the necessary software and hardware solutions, such as Telenav and Comptech Telecommunications, to help car manufacturers successfully leverage IoT and location validates the growing trend."
Already, satellite GPS has made paper maps obsolete, neatly integrating with the automobile to give turn-by-turn directions without having to unfold a paper map and hold it up against the steering wheel while driving. Michael Sullivan, senior editor at BCC Research, observes, "From real time tracking to predictive maintenance, IoT-enabled automobiles will allow manufacturers a host of new amenities to include in upgrade packages and provide drivers with enhanced capabilities to make their interaction with their cars more efficient. Rather than rely on satellite GPS, IoT-based tracking will provide location, traffic conditions, and signal states through continuously streaming sensor data flows from localized cloud platforms to moving dashboard-embedded devices. The addition of analytics can provide best route calculation and safety advice immediately. Predictive maintenance will preschedule visits to the service station based on internal engine sensors that transmit defect or performance data directly to the mechanic's IoT platform. These capabilities just scratch the surface of connected transportation."
David Gauze, Advertising Manager of AutoBodyToolMart, which has been supplying equipment, paint booths and other items to auto shops for 30 years, says that the most disruptive IoT trend in the automotive industry isn't necessarily in the operation of automobiles, but in their maintenance. "With every individual automobile becoming one part of a vast, interconnected ecosystem, communications and self-diagnostics will dominate. As a result, maintenance will take place exactly when it needs to, repairs will be more precise, and because of on-road connectivity between cars and the environments in which they find themselves, accidents will become less frequent. Auto repair shops will become software centers, repairs will be much more precise, with no guesswork involved."
The Cost of an IoTified Automobile
As with all things technology, costs tend to be high at first, then shift dramatically lower. The first hand-held calculators were over $100 each - and can now be purchased at any dollar store.
Alec Sears, IT specialist at Frontier Communications, sees the biggest challenge as being the overhaul that will need to take place before carmakers and tech companies can achieve the level of integration necessary. "Prices are going to hike up, at least initially," says Sears, "As AI becomes more and more integrated into cars. As companies work out the kinks, and of course take full advantage of the brand new features that their cars will offer, the rollout and maintenance of cars will be expensive. Once everything becomes more mainstream the prices will drop, but consumers will have to learn to adapt just as much as the car companies themselves."
Even if costs are higher at first, the fact that less maintenance is likely to be required will mitigate some of that cost. Sears says, "If artificial intelligence is in charge of driving your car, it could be that it puts less strain and wear and tear on your car, and gets in fewer accidents. Smart sensors might be able to help you quickly identify issues that come up with the maintenance so that you can get them taken care of in time."
ISG's Andhare notes that in all IoT models, whether it is automotive, industrial, or consumer, there are a few common business models, and they are all disruptive. The standard automotive business model revolves around a personal vehicle - but future IoT models in the automotive industry will take a step beyond, with personalization playing a big role. "The second business model is as-a-service," says Andhare. "And the third is the recurring revenue model. Venture capitalists love recurring revenue." With the car itself becoming a commodity item, the revenues will come from the services around those cars, the connectivity platforms that will connect cars with other cars on the road, with the roads themselves, and with satellites that guide them.
@DevOpsSummit at Cloud Expo, taking place June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, is co-located with 22nd Cloud Expo | 1st DXWorld Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait...
Nov. 10, 2017 09:30 AM EST Reads: 1,696
22nd International Cloud Expo, taking place June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and co-located with the 1st DXWorld Expo will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud ...
Nov. 10, 2017 04:45 AM EST Reads: 2,248
22nd International Cloud Expo, taking place June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and co-located with the 1st DXWorld Expo will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud ...
Nov. 9, 2017 04:30 PM EST Reads: 1,476
Cloud Expo | DXWorld Expo have announced the conference tracks for Cloud Expo 2018. Cloud Expo will be held June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, and November 6-8, 2018, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA. Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with the introduction of DX Expo within the program. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive ov...
Nov. 9, 2017 02:15 PM EST Reads: 2,280
SYS-CON Events announced today that T-Mobile exhibited at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc., is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 67.4 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on qua...
Nov. 8, 2017 10:15 AM EST Reads: 1,648
SYS-CON Events announced today that Cedexis will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 - Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Cedexis is the leader in data-driven enterprise global traffic management. Whether optimizing traffic through datacenters, clouds, CDNs, or any combination, Cedexis solutions drive quality and cost-effectiveness. For more information, please visit https://www.cedexis.com.
Nov. 7, 2017 11:00 AM EST Reads: 1,779
SYS-CON Events announced today that Google Cloud has been named “Keynote Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Companies come to Google Cloud to transform their businesses. Google Cloud’s comprehensive portfolio – from infrastructure to apps to devices – helps enterprises innovate faster, scale smarter, stay secure, and do more with data than ever before.
Nov. 5, 2017 05:15 PM EST Reads: 1,805
SYS-CON Events announced today that Vivint to exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. As a leading smart home technology provider, Vivint offers home security, energy management, home automation, local cloud storage, and high-speed Internet solutions to more than one million customers throughout the United States and Canada. The end result is a smart home solution that sav...
Nov. 3, 2017 12:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,814
SYS-CON Events announced today that Opsani will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Opsani is the leading provider of deployment automation systems for running and scaling traditional enterprise applications on container infrastructure.
Nov. 2, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,298
SYS-CON Events announced today that Nirmata will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Nirmata provides a comprehensive platform, for deploying, operating, and optimizing containerized applications across clouds, powered by Kubernetes. Nirmata empowers enterprise DevOps teams by fully automating the complex operations and management of application containers and its underlying ...
Nov. 2, 2017 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,369
SYS-CON Events announced today that Opsani to exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Opsani is creating the next generation of automated continuous deployment tools designed specifically for containers. How is continuous deployment different from continuous integration and continuous delivery? CI/CD tools provide build and test. Continuous Deployment is the means by which...
Nov. 2, 2017 08:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,498
Coca-Cola’s Google powered digital signage system lays the groundwork for a more valuable connection between Coke and its customers. Digital signs pair software with high-resolution displays so that a message can be changed instantly based on what the operator wants to communicate or sell. In their Day 3 Keynote at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Chambers, Global Group Director, Digital Innovation, Coca-Cola, and Vidya Nagarajan, a Senior Product Manager at Google, will discuss how from store operations...
Nov. 2, 2017 08:15 AM EDT Reads: 2,569
SYS-CON Events announced today that ECS Refining to exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. With rapid advances in technology, the proliferation of consumer and enterprise electronics, and the exposure of unethical e-waste disposal methods, there is an increasing demand for responsible electronics recycling and reuse services. As a pioneer in the electronics recycling and ...
Nov. 2, 2017 04:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,690
SYS-CON Events announced today that CA Technologies has been named “Platinum Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and the 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. CA Technologies helps customers succeed in a future where every business – from apparel to energy – is being rewritten by software. From ...
Nov. 2, 2017 03:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,735
SYS-CON Events announced today that Nirmata to exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Nirmata provides comprehensive policy-based automation for deploying, operating, and optimizing containerized applications across clouds, via easy-to-use, intuitive interfaces. Nirmata empowers enterprise DevOps teams by fully automating the complex operations and management of applicati...
Nov. 2, 2017 02:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,437
Digital Transformation (DX) is not a "one-size-fits all" strategy. Each organization needs to develop its own unique, long-term DX plan. It must do so by realizing that we now live in a data-driven age, and that technologies such as Cloud Computing, Big Data, the IoT, Cognitive Computing, and Blockchain are only tools. In her general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Rebecca Wanta will explain how the strategy must focus on DX and include a commitment from top management to create great IT jobs, monit...
Nov. 2, 2017 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,808
SYS-CON Events announced today that Massive Networks, that helps your business operate seamlessly with fast, reliable, and secure internet and network solutions, has been named "Exhibitor" of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo ®, which will take place on Oct 31 - Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. As a premier telecommunications provider, Massive Networks is headquartered out of Louisville, Colorado. With years of experience under their belt, their team of...
Oct. 31, 2017 11:30 PM EDT Reads: 3,754
Recently, REAN Cloud built a digital concierge for a North Carolina hospital that had observed that most patient call button questions were repetitive. In addition, the paper-based process used to measure patient health metrics was laborious, not in real-time and sometimes error-prone. In their session at 21st Cloud Expo, Sean Finnerty, Executive Director, Practice Lead, Health Care & Life Science at REAN Cloud, and Dr. S.P.T. Krishnan, Principal Architect at REAN Cloud, will discuss how they bu...
Oct. 31, 2017 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,347
Nordstrom is transforming the way that they do business and the cloud is the key to enabling speed and hyper personalized customer experiences. In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Ken Schow, VP of Engineering at Nordstrom, will discuss some of the key learnings and common pitfalls of large enterprises moving to the cloud. This includes strategies around choosing a cloud provider(s), architecture, and lessons learned. In addition, he’ll go over some of the best practices for structured team migrat...
Oct. 31, 2017 02:30 PM EDT Reads: 1,936
In his Opening Keynote at 21st Cloud Expo, John Considine, General Manager of IBM Cloud Infrastructure, will lead you through the exciting evolution of the cloud. He'll look at this major disruption from the perspective of technology, business models, and what this means for enterprises of all sizes. John Considine is General Manager of Cloud Infrastructure Services at IBM. In that role he is responsible for leading IBM’s public cloud infrastructure including strategy, development, and offering ...
Oct. 31, 2017 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,596