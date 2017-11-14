Accelerating IoT Deployments to Achieve Business Goals Faster | @ThingsExpo #IoT #M2M #API

|By Mark Herring
|
Article Rating:
|November 14, 2017 02:15 PM EST
|
Reads:
|265
Accelerating IoT Deployments to Achieve Business Goals Faster
The "Internet of Things" is an exciting area of tech, one in which industry experts estimate there will be more than 30 billion connected IoT devices by 2020. IoT is the inter-networking and instrumentation of physical devices - everything from streets, cars, factories, power grids, ice caps, satellites, and clothing to phones, microwaves, milk containers, planets, human bodies, etc.
IoT creates an opportunity to measure, collect and analyze an ever-increasing variety of behavioral statistics. That being said, data, and more importantly insight into the data, is key for enhanced business value and achieving goals quickly. The proliferation of IoT devices and the sheer volume of large data streams have changed the data processing characteristics that we were accustomed to, forcing new architectures and infrastructure that are designed for streaming data, real-time insights, and real-time analytics.
In order to gain real-time insights to facilitate automation, data about these devices needs to be collected and analyzed with the help of various technologies making up IoT Architecture. For example, by providing IoT monitoring and control companies can optimize plant safety and security, as well as extend into asset management allowing forpredictive maintenance thatdrives efficiencies and maximizes reliability.
Another example of IoT is home automation (also known as smart home devices) to control and automate lighting, heating, air conditioning and household appliances. IoT in infrastructure management monitors and controls urban and rural solar panels, railway tracks, wind-farms, and manufacturing.
Today's modern applications require action. For developers, in order to take appropriate action given the type of data they are working with, it's becoming essential to have an IoT data platform that can provide a set of tools and services to get metrics and events data from sensors, devices, systems, machines, containers, and applications. With an IoT data platform, developers can closely monitor and analyze data for collecting, normalizing, detecting events, as well as storing, managing and automating the entire system.
Given the potential for mixed workloads and data requirements, and to fully evaluate and manipulate IoT data, companies need to consider an IoT platform that specializes in handling a high volume of writes and queries over large and changing data sets. In addition, consideration of storing time stamped data - and looking at changes over a period of time - has to be taken into account. This leads to using a Time Series Database (TSDB), which makes sense because IoT data is time series data and modern TSDBs are built specifically for handling metrics and events or measurements that are time-stamped. A TSDB is optimized for measuring change over time, which is important because time series data, including IoT data, is very different than other data workloads because it must collect data lifecycle management, summarization and large range scans of many records.
Regarding analytics, there are specific kinds of analytics that are looking at real-time change over time - and for deriving insights from these changes - a TSDB is critical. Time series data such as IoT data comes in two forms: traditional regular (metrics) and irregular (events). Both data forms are present in IoT data. Today's more advanced TSDB platforms are optimized for both regular (example a sensor sending temperature readings every millisecond) and irregular time series data (for example a sensor sending pressure data only if it is above 1000psi). In addition, this class of TSDBs has evolved their data model over earlier time series solutions and have no limits on the number of tags and fields that can be used. This allows timestamp precision in nanoseconds, which is important as sub-millisecond operations become more common with IoT architectures.
Developers also need the ability to perform correlation, aggregation, and pattern detection of the streaming data before it gets to the database - in short the delivery of streaming analytics. They also need the ability to visualize real-time data and set up notification, control and action services to automate the entire IoT system. This can all be delivered by today's advanced TSDB platforms.
Using TSDB platform to help solve the business goals of developing an IoT application - there are three steps that are critical for success:
Accumulate
Developers need to accumulate a comprehensive set of tools and services to get metrics and events data from sensors, devices, systems, machines, containers, and applications. With an open source solution, users can access a number of integrations to popular databases, containers, services, applications, and other monitoring and alerting products.
Analyze
With the right platform, developers can analyze and access real-time stream processing of the data and storage of the time-series data. They are able to graph and visualize data and perform ad hoc exploration of data as needed.
Act
Today's modern applications require actions. Using plugin custom logic or user-defined functions, developers can process alerts with dynamic thresholds, match metrics for patterns or compute statistical anomalies, automatically scale containers, and basically do anything that can programmed.
The world of IoT seems limitless. Developers need to have visibility into all aspects of their data in real time to help meet the demands of even the largest monitoring and IoT deployments.
22nd International Cloud Expo, taking place June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and co-located with the 1st DXWorld Expo will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud ...
Nov. 14, 2017 01:30 PM EST Reads: 2,570
No hype cycles or predictions of a gazillion things here. IoT is here. You get it. You know your business and have great ideas for a business transformation strategy. What comes next? Time to make it happen. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jay Mason, an Associate Partner of Analytics, IoT & Cybersecurity at M&S Consulting, presented a step-by-step plan to develop your technology implementation strategy. He also discussed the evaluation of communication standards and IoT messaging protocols, data...
Nov. 14, 2017 11:46 AM EST Reads: 199
The 22nd International Cloud Expo | 1st DXWorld Expo has announced that its Call for Papers is open. Cloud Expo | DXWorld Expo, to be held June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York, NY, brings together Cloud Computing, Digital Transformation, Big Data, Internet of Things, DevOps, Machine Learning and WebRTC to one location. With cloud computing driving a higher percentage of enterprise IT budgets every year, it becomes increasingly important to plant your flag in this fast-expanding busin...
Nov. 14, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 569
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and B...
Nov. 14, 2017 09:57 AM EST Reads: 257
Nordstrom is transforming the way that they do business and the cloud is the key to enabling speed and hyper personalized customer experiences. In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Ken Schow, VP of Engineering at Nordstrom, discussed some of the key learnings and common pitfalls of large enterprises moving to the cloud. This includes strategies around choosing a cloud provider(s), architecture, and lessons learned. In addition, he covered some of the best practices for structured team migration an...
Nov. 14, 2017 09:00 AM EST Reads: 594
22nd International Cloud Expo, taking place June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and co-located with the 1st DXWorld Expo will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud ...
Nov. 13, 2017 08:15 PM EST Reads: 1,757
DevOps at Cloud Expo – being held June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York, NY – announces that its Call for Papers is open. Born out of proven success in agile development, cloud computing, and process automation, DevOps is a macro trend you cannot afford to miss. From showcase success stories from early adopters and web-scale businesses, DevOps is expanding to organizations of all sizes, including the world's largest enterprises – and delivering real results. Among the proven benefits,...
Nov. 12, 2017 01:45 PM EST Reads: 794
@DevOpsSummit at Cloud Expo, taking place June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, is co-located with 22nd Cloud Expo | 1st DXWorld Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait...
Nov. 12, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 2,040
Cloud Expo | DXWorld Expo have announced the conference tracks for Cloud Expo 2018. Cloud Expo will be held June 5-7, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, and November 6-8, 2018, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA. Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with the introduction of DX Expo within the program. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive ov...
Nov. 10, 2017 12:00 PM EST Reads: 2,512
SYS-CON Events announced today that T-Mobile exhibited at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc., is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 67.4 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on qua...
Nov. 8, 2017 10:15 AM EST Reads: 1,874
SYS-CON Events announced today that Cedexis will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 - Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Cedexis is the leader in data-driven enterprise global traffic management. Whether optimizing traffic through datacenters, clouds, CDNs, or any combination, Cedexis solutions drive quality and cost-effectiveness. For more information, please visit https://www.cedexis.com.
Nov. 7, 2017 11:00 AM EST Reads: 2,055
SYS-CON Events announced today that Google Cloud has been named “Keynote Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Companies come to Google Cloud to transform their businesses. Google Cloud’s comprehensive portfolio – from infrastructure to apps to devices – helps enterprises innovate faster, scale smarter, stay secure, and do more with data than ever before.
Nov. 5, 2017 05:15 PM EST Reads: 1,960
SYS-CON Events announced today that Vivint to exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. As a leading smart home technology provider, Vivint offers home security, energy management, home automation, local cloud storage, and high-speed Internet solutions to more than one million customers throughout the United States and Canada. The end result is a smart home solution that sav...
Nov. 3, 2017 12:30 AM EDT Reads: 2,000
SYS-CON Events announced today that Opsani will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Opsani is the leading provider of deployment automation systems for running and scaling traditional enterprise applications on container infrastructure.
Nov. 2, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,416
SYS-CON Events announced today that Nirmata will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Nirmata provides a comprehensive platform, for deploying, operating, and optimizing containerized applications across clouds, powered by Kubernetes. Nirmata empowers enterprise DevOps teams by fully automating the complex operations and management of application containers and its underlying ...
Nov. 2, 2017 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,532
SYS-CON Events announced today that Opsani to exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Opsani is creating the next generation of automated continuous deployment tools designed specifically for containers. How is continuous deployment different from continuous integration and continuous delivery? CI/CD tools provide build and test. Continuous Deployment is the means by which...
Nov. 2, 2017 08:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,644
Coca-Cola’s Google powered digital signage system lays the groundwork for a more valuable connection between Coke and its customers. Digital signs pair software with high-resolution displays so that a message can be changed instantly based on what the operator wants to communicate or sell. In their Day 3 Keynote at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Chambers, Global Group Director, Digital Innovation, Coca-Cola, and Vidya Nagarajan, a Senior Product Manager at Google, will discuss how from store operations...
Nov. 2, 2017 08:15 AM EDT Reads: 2,786
SYS-CON Events announced today that ECS Refining to exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. With rapid advances in technology, the proliferation of consumer and enterprise electronics, and the exposure of unethical e-waste disposal methods, there is an increasing demand for responsible electronics recycling and reuse services. As a pioneer in the electronics recycling and ...
Nov. 2, 2017 04:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,868
SYS-CON Events announced today that CA Technologies has been named “Platinum Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and the 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. CA Technologies helps customers succeed in a future where every business – from apparel to energy – is being rewritten by software. From ...
Nov. 2, 2017 03:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,861
SYS-CON Events announced today that Nirmata to exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Nirmata provides comprehensive policy-based automation for deploying, operating, and optimizing containerized applications across clouds, via easy-to-use, intuitive interfaces. Nirmata empowers enterprise DevOps teams by fully automating the complex operations and management of applicati...
Nov. 2, 2017 02:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,530