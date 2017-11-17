[slides] Continuous Testing vs Test Automation | @DevOpsSummit @Tricentis #API #Agile #DevOps

|By Elizabeth White
|
November 17, 2017 09:15 PM EST
|
|303
Continuous Testing versus Test Automation: What's the Difference?
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures.
How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in.
In his session at DevOps Summit at Cloud Expo, Anand Akela, Vice President of Product Marketing at Tricentis, discussed why and how continuous testing is different from traditional test automation.
You will learn:
- The three main differences between continuous testing and test automation
- Where traditional test automation falls short in modern development and delivery processes
- How testers can address each of the three key elements of continuous testing
- How to integrate various testing practices (including model-based testing, risk-based testing, change-based testing, and exploratory testing) in order to achieve the speed and agility required for release
Speaker Bio:
Anand Akela is Vice President, Product Marketing, at Tricentis, the Continuous Testing company. Prior to his current role, he worked at AppDynamics, CA Technologies, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency, and enterprise software areas.
Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, strategic planning and software development. He received his MBA from The Fuqua School of Business, Duke University and a B.S. in Computer Science from Pune University in India.
You can follow Anand on twitter at https://twitter.com/aakela
